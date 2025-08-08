RFK Jr Says No More Food Stamps for Junk Food!

🚨 BREAKING: Secretary RFK Jr. is now taking action to fully ban FOOD STAMPS from being used for obtaining SODA.

"If you want to buy a sugary soda - the U.S. taxpayer should not pay for it. The U.S. taxpayer should not be paying to feed kids foods, the poorest kids in the country, that will give them diabetes."

"We are spending $405 million a day on SNAP. About 10% is going to sugary drinks. If you add candies to that, it's about 13% to 17%."