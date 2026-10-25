RFK Jr. Takes Aim At Big Tech Over Kids And Screen Addiction

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A Direct Message From HHS

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn’t mince words describing the problem he sees with how tech companies design products for kids.

“No company should profit from keeping a child compulsively engaged on screens,” Kennedy said.

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A New Push From HHS

Kennedy laid out exactly what his department is doing to address the problem.

HHS is educating families about the harms of excessive screen use, while strengthening research into its actual effects on children’s development.

The message to American families is direct. Get off the screens, get active, and Live Real Life.

A Political Journey Nobody Saw Coming

A few years ago, almost nobody would have predicted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would end up leading a health initiative inside a Republican administration, let alone becoming one of its most visible advocates.

Yet here he is, running HHS and pushing policies that resonate strongly with conservative voters concerned about tech overreach and children’s wellbeing.

Kennedy’s own journey from lifelong Democrat to key Trump administration figure mirrors a broader shift happening across the country, one Republicans are counting on to carry into the midterms.

Why November 3rd Matters

Every policy win Kennedy has secured at HHS depends on continued support from a Republican-led Congress willing to back this agenda.

Losing that majority on November 3rd would put initiatives like this one at risk.

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