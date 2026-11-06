RFK Jr. Told the RNC the Media’s Trump Story Was a Lie

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After Butler, the president called him within three hours — and a former Democrat said everything he had been taught about Trump was false

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got a standing ovation for saying the quiet part in a Republican hall.

The day Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, the president called him within three hours and asked for a meeting.

Kennedy said he realized then that everything he had heard and believed about Trump from the mainstream media was a lie. Everything.

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The Call After the Shot

Three hours is not a press operation. It is a man who just took a bullet still doing the work.

Kennedy had been a Democrat candidate only a couple of years before that stage. The party that pushed him out watched him say MAGA out loud and mean it.

If the official story about Trump was that clean, why did it collapse the first time Kennedy sat across from the man himself?

What MAHA Is For

Make America Healthy Again is not a slogan for a juice cleanse. It is a refusal to let captured agencies and captured networks decide what a country is allowed to notice.

Kennedy’s conversion on Trump is the same muscle. Look at the primary source. Discount the chorus. Follow the damage.

A media that can invent a man can invent a science. Readers who lived through both already know the rhyme.

A MAHA Christmas

This Christmas, put health back on the table with family and friends. Not a panic. A standard. Clean food. Honest agencies. A press that does not get to script the president you are not allowed to meet.

Who benefits if that standard stays a punch line?

Stand with Kennedy through the season. The Democrats’ mistake was treating him as disposable. The country’s chance is treating MAHA as the work.

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