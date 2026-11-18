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A longer cut of his RNC midterm speech is the same case in a harder voice: do not hand them your city, your state, or the country

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not debate tone. He stacked facts.

The clip circulating from the Republican midterm convention is the speech where he went after the Democratic Party as a machine with clients, not a movement with neighbors.

The poster’s verdict is the one Kennedy has been arguing in public for years. You do not want that machine running your city, your state, or the country.

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The Record He Keeps Citing

Chronic disease. Captured agencies. Food and pharma sitting on the same side of the policy table. A press that treats questions as violence.

Those are not vibes. They are why MAHA exists.

If the outcomes were good, why would a Kennedy have to say this in a Republican hall?

Cities, States, Country

Local government is where the same ideology shows up as open streets, closed schools of thought, and a public health office that answers to the network first.

Kennedy’s point scales. The people who cannot tell you what is in the food or why the childhood illness charts look like that should not get a blank check at any level.

Facts travel from the pantry to the precinct. The party that abandoned its old values still wants the gavel.

Why the Speech Hits

He is not a convert doing impressions. He is a man who left a family party because the files no longer matched the brand.

What kind of opposition needs you uninformed more than it needs you well?

Stay with him. Make America Healthy Again is the project of reading the charts before the commercials. Readers who want that project in their town as well as in Washington should keep the speech — and the Substack — close.

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