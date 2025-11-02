Robert F Kennedy

Robert F Kennedy

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

RFK Jr Uncovers the Horrible Corruption of Bill Gates

Nov 02, 2025

RFK Jr explains how Bill Gates had the foresight to buy over a million shares of BioNTech stock before COVID happened.

"The same week Bill Gates, who was overseeing the [Event 201] simulation, bought 1.1 Million shares of BioNTech vaccine which later became the Pfizer vaccine. He then sold almost all that stock two years later at a $242,000,000 profit. And a week after that he announced the vaccine didn't work. That's what you call a 'pump-and-dump' scheme."

Robert F Kennedy is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture