RFK Jr Uncovers the Horrible Corruption of Bill Gates

RFK Jr explains how Bill Gates had the foresight to buy over a million shares of BioNTech stock before COVID happened.

"The same week Bill Gates, who was overseeing the [Event 201] simulation, bought 1.1 Million shares of BioNTech vaccine which later became the Pfizer vaccine. He then sold almost all that stock two years later at a $242,000,000 profit. And a week after that he announced the vaccine didn't work. That's what you call a 'pump-and-dump' scheme."