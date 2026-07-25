RFK Jr believes the systems will eventually become a convenient method for identifying those who are in “non-compliance” with either government regulations, or even just general societal norms.

He claims that history demonstrates how rapidly the transition from a “convenience,” such as tracking your health care, travel, and purchases via an app or card, will morph into a system which will begin to limit and potentially restrict access to some basic needs.



When you combine surveillance and control (the most common definition of totalitarianism) and call it a “public health upgrade,” then why should we believe that prior versions did not end up with someone standing on top of another person’s head?