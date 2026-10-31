RFK Jr.’s Own Ringtone Keeps Stealing The Show At Press Briefings

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An Interruption That’s Becoming Familiar

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. couldn’t help but poke fun at himself this week. “MAHA Duck always calls at the worst times,” Kennedy posted.

That’s not the first time his phone’s duck-quacking ringtone has interrupted him mid-speech. Back in January, the same ringtone went off during a White House briefing on new dietary guidelines, prompting Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to quip, “Duck is also high in protein. Duck is a good thing to eat, everybody.”

More recently, the ringtone struck again during a serious announcement in Rochester, Minnesota, where Kennedy was unveiling a new federal partnership to help protect autistic people who go missing. Four pocket quacks interrupted him mid-sentence before he could even finish his opening line.

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A Running Joke With Real Staying Power

Kennedy has taken the moments in stride each time, pausing to apologize before picking back up exactly where he left off.

The internet, predictably, has had a field day with the timing. Between quack-themed jokes and plenty of laughter online, the ringtone has become something of a signature moment tied to Kennedy’s public appearances.

It’s a small, human moment from someone usually associated with serious policy fights over food additives, chronic disease, and vaccine guidelines. Sometimes the most memorable moments in politics aren’t the speeches themselves, but the unexpected interruptions that remind everyone these are real people standing at the podium.

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