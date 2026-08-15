A personal recount of a trip to the mountains by RFK recently recalled the events surrounding a 2013 journey to the Tiger’s Nest Monastery in Bhutan. He recounted how his wife and he were forced to fend off a charging yak after losing their guide on the mountain trail.

The risks facing freedom in America have never been greater in terms of coordination or aggression, and each day spent in indecision has given up even more territory to those seeking complete control over America.

RFK Jr. reminded us of some of the specific details of a 2013 hike in Bhutan while traveling there with his wife.

While hiking near the Tiger’s Nest Monastery, the couple became separated from their guide and then suddenly had a yak run towards them. In this frightening experience, the couple could do little else other than act quickly using only a cell phone as protection.

Here’s the story.