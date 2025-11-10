RFK: US Taxpayers spend $72,900,000 PER DAY on soda and candy for people on EBT Food Stamps

Robert F Kennedy Jr announced US Taxpayers are spending $72,900,000 PER DAY for soda and candy for people on EBT Food Stamps

That’s $26,608,500,000 per year just on CANDY AND SODA

RFK Jr “We spend $405 million a day on food stamps. That's what the taxpayer is spending. 10% is going to sugary drinks. Another 8% is going to candies. So we are poisoning 60% of our kids who are getting food stamps.”

“The poorest kids, the kids who can least afford to get sick, and we are poisoning them. We are deeming them diabetes, and then we're paying for it upfront with food stamps. We're paying for it again with Medicaid. the rest of his life”