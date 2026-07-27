Watch the trailer in the video above to see exactly what “15 Days” uncovered about America’s pandemic school closures.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spent years making an argument that most of official Washington refused to touch: that America’s COVID lockdowns, and the prolonged school closures that came with them, weren’t a cautious public health necessity. They were a catastrophic policy failure that gutted the middle class and devastated a generation of children.

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Kennedy put a number on the damage that’s almost impossible to fully process. He described the lockdowns as a “sixteen trillion dollar expense for which we got nothing,” arguing bluntly that the policy “robbed four trillion dollars from the middle class and the poor in this country and transferred it to the super rich.” That’s not vague populist rhetoric. That’s Kennedy connecting a specific, staggering dollar figure directly to a policy that shuttered schools and businesses while wealth concentrated further at the very top.

Why did it take years, and a mountain of independent evidence, before the rest of the country started catching up to what Kennedy was saying from the beginning?

The Documentary That Finally Puts Receipts Behind the Warning

That evidence arrived this year in the form of 15 Days: The Real Story of America’s Pandemic School Closures, and its central finding lands like a gut punch. As the film’s own promotional material put it plainly: “Fauci said 15 days. It was 2 years.” The documentary spent three years and dozens of interviews documenting exactly how a policy sold to the American public as a brief, temporary measure stretched into the longest school closures of any developed nation on earth.

The film doesn’t pull punches about who bears responsibility either, and it doesn’t stop at policy analysis. It documents how parents who simply wanted their children back in classrooms were smeared as “conspiracy theorists” by media outlets that spent years defending the closures long after the actual data made clear children faced minimal risk from the virus itself.

Here’s the sharp point worth sitting with. Kennedy wasn’t speculating when he called this an attack on the middle class. He was describing, years in advance, the exact mechanism this documentary now lays out in forensic detail, a policy that devastated ordinary families while insulating the institutions and officials who imposed it from any real accountability.

Kennedy Went After Fauci Directly, and He Never Backed Down

Kennedy’s criticism of Anthony Fauci specifically has been relentless and consistent. In his book, The Real Anthony Fauci, Kennedy laid out a scathing account of what he called “Lockdown Liberalism,” describing a pattern where officials unable to defend their policies through honest debate instead relied on “deplatforming, delicensing, doxxing, gaslighting, defunding, retracting, marginalizing, and vilifying” anyone who dared question the official line.

That description tracks disturbingly well with what actually happened to scientists and parents who challenged prolonged school closures in real time, exactly the pattern the 15 Days documentary now documents on camera. Kennedy also directly accused Fauci of causing “a lot of injury” by blocking access to early treatments, arguing the failure to pursue alternative options during the pandemic left Americans with fewer options and worse outcomes than they should have had.

Isn’t it telling that Fauci himself, even years later, has refused to fully acknowledge the damage? Asked directly whether school closures had permanently harmed children, Fauci responded, “I don’t think it’s forever irreparably damaged anyone,” a comment that drew immediate and furious pushback even from mainstream commentators.

The Union Money Behind the Closures

Kennedy’s broader argument about who actually benefited from prolonged lockdowns gets reinforced by exactly the kind of hypocrisy documented elsewhere in this fight. Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates has claimed that school choice would “destroy any mention of public schools,” a warning delivered by someone who sends her own child to a private school. That’s not a minor footnote. It’s the same pattern Kennedy identified years ago: officials and union leaders who fought hardest to keep other people’s children out of the classroom while making entirely different choices for their own families.

Fellow Senator Rand Paul made a nearly identical accusation directly to Fauci’s face, charging that his guidance on school closures was shaped by collusion with teachers unions like Randi Weingarten’s, self-interested actors who saw an opportunity to keep collecting pay without doing the actual work of teaching.

The Reckoning Kennedy Called for Years Ago

None of this is ancient history. The consequences Kennedy warned about are still playing out in learning loss data, mental health statistics, and a national debt burden that will follow this generation of children for the rest of their lives. What’s changed is that the evidence Kennedy was pointing to years ago now exists in a fully documented, dollar-for-dollar accounting, laid out for anyone willing to watch it.

Watch the trailer in the video above to see exactly what 15 Days uncovered. It’s the evidence behind an argument Kennedy was making years before most of the country was ready to hear it, and it confirms almost exactly what he said it would.