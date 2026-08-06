Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said this without any wiggle room: “Nothing good has ever come from research of this kind.” “Nothing good has ever come from research that manipulates pathogens to make them more transmissible or lethal,” Kennedy said. “That’s why we are ending federal funding for dangerous experiments and strengthening oversight and holding those responsible accountable,” Kennedy added.

Watch at 4 minutes into the video above to see him make this same case live on Fox News.

Kennedy is not hedging or weighing risks and benefits. He is categorically rejecting this kind of federally funded research. Kennedy argues that decades of government-funded experiments that make pathogens more transmissible or lethal have never justified the risks involved.

Kennedy’s Position Goes Beyond Just Rhetoric

He is actually implementing real federal action. As Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), he oversees implementation of President Trump’s executive order that ends funding for gain-of-function research. Kennedy frames this policy as overdue because what has come to light now shows that funding actually went to research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that is now widely suspected of contributing to the pandemic that killed over a million Americans. Kennedy argues that curiosity about science cannot justify taking such a high risk.

Strengthening Oversight Along With Cutting Funding

Investigations into how this research got approved have revealed a system with very little transparency; dangerous experiments received federal dollars with very little public scrutiny into pathogens being studied or safety precautions. That is the gap Kennedy wants to plug. Cutting funding stops new projects from starting. Building real oversight prevents administrations in the future from quietly restarting similar research when public interest elsewhere fades.

Kennedy Concludes His Remarks by Emphasizing Accountability

Accountability is currently being reckoned against Anthony Fauci as well. Attorneys general in Florida, Alabama, and Louisiana have opened state-level investigations into Fauci’s conduct. Kennedy’s own HHS team spent months hunting down Fauci’s diary entries; they eventually found them on multiple government servers and handed them to Rand Paul’s committee. The documents found revealed a big difference between what Fauci said publicly about gain-of-function research and what seemed to be his understanding privately.

Kennedy Has Long Held This View

Kennedy has long held firmly to the view that gain-of-function research carries unacceptable risks regardless of scientific value. He has been arguing this for years, before he ever held any official position to act on this belief. Now, as Secretary of Health and Human Services, he can translate this argument directly into federal policy by cutting funding, building oversight mechanisms, and supporting accountability efforts targeting officials who allowed this kind of research to persist for a very long time without sufficient scrutiny.