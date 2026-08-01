Watch the RFK Jr. portion of the video above starting around the 13 minute mark.

Kennedy Jr.’s team spent eight months digging Anthony Fauci’s wartime diaries out of eleven servers. What they found was not just damaging; it was hypocritical in ways even Kennedy was surprised to lay out publicly.

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“I think the starkest impression that you get from reading these diaries is this massive dichotomy between what he was saying privately and what he was simultaneously saying publicly,” Kennedy said, describing the core discovery driving weeks of fallout since. That’s not a minor discrepancy buried in bureaucratic language. That’s a federal official telling the American public one story while writing something entirely different for himself.

Kennedy Corrected the Record Before Anyone Else Could

Kennedy moved quickly to stop attempts to reframe what these documents were. When a Times reporter repeatedly described the entries as Fauci’s “private diaries,” Kennedy pushed back directly. “These were not personal journals,” he wrote. “They were government records created on a government computer by a federal employee during one of the most consequential public health emergencies in history. Under federal law, these documents belong to the American people.” That distinction is more important than it appears at first. Fauci wrote these entries on government machines during working hours, discussing decisions of government. That’s not a diary tucked away in a bedside drawer; that’s an official record the public was legally entitled to see all along, and Kennedy’s team simply made sure that finally happened.

Why did it take eight months of digging through eleven servers to surface records Kennedy himself says should never have been hidden at all?

The Hypocrisy Kennedy’s Discovery Exposed

Kennedy’s discovery goes deeper than Fauci privately doubting settled science he publicly insisted on. What really stands out is who Fauci attacked behind closed doors while doing that. Governor Ron DeSantis has since described finding that Fauci called him a “jerk” for keeping Florida’s schools and restaurants open, at the same time reports say Fauci was using backchannel calls with mayors and county officials to work around the very policies he was criticizing on TV.

Kennedy’s broader point about the “massive dichotomy” between Fauci’s public and private positions lands with real weight here. This wasn’t just that Fauci kept private reservations about difficult scientific issues. He campaigned publicly against a governor’s policy decisions while privately maneuvering to undermine that governor’s authority, then vented personal insults about him in taxpayer-funded records.

That pattern of hypocrisy wasn’t just about policy disagreements either. One entry recounts Fauci learning as early as January 2020 that top virologists had genuine doubts about COVID’s natural origin, doubts he spent the following years dismissing with total confidence in public.

The Fallout Kennedy’s Discovery Set in Motion

What makes Kennedy’s role in surfacing these documents so consequential is what happened after. Fauci was subpoenaed before Rand Paul’s Senate committee and invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times rather than answer basic questions, an extraordinary retreat for a man who had appeared before Congress more than 250 times over his career without ever needing that protection.

Florida’s Attorney General has since opened a formal state investigation, explicitly citing the contrast between Fauci’s diary entries and his public testimony as justification. None of this happens without Kennedy’s team first locating records that had been, in his own words, “sequestered and secreted” across government infrastructure for years.

Kennedy didn’t need to guess about Fauci’s character or motives to make his case. He just needed to hand the American people what was legally theirs all along, and let the contradiction between Fauci’s public certainty and private doubts speak for itself.

Watch the RFK Jr. segment of the video above around the 13 minute mark to hear him walk through exactly how his team tracked these records down.