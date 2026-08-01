Robert F Kennedy

Robert F Kennedy

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Stephen Kirtland
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I didn't need to see Dr. Ouchy's hypocrisy in his own handwriting. It was always on his face the whole time. There are certain people who, upon first glance, cause a little voice to whisper to me, "Now, there's a rat's ass."

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