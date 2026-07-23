Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn’t mince words describing what’s happened to his old party. “Democrats have gone CRAZY!” Kennedy said. “And President Trump is talking about all the things that Democrats used to talk about, which is rebuilding the middle class, challenging corporate power. I mean, he’s let me go in there and challenge the pharmaceutical companies.”

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That’s a genuinely different critique than the usual partisan sparring. Kennedy isn’t arguing Trump abandoned conservative principles for populist ones. He’s arguing Democrats abandoned economic populism altogether, leaving behind exactly the kind of anti-corporate, working-class message that used to define large parts of the party, and that Trump’s administration simply picked it up where Democrats left it on the ground.

Why does it take a former Democratic presidential candidate turned HHS Secretary to point out that his old party stopped fighting the fights it used to be known for?

He’s Not Just Talking About It. He’s Doing It From Inside the Building.

Kennedy’s claim about challenging pharmaceutical companies isn’t an abstract talking point. As Secretary of Health and Human Services, he’s been directly involved in one of the most aggressive drug pricing pushes in recent memory, tied to Trump’s Most Favored Nation policy, which ties American drug prices to the lower rates other developed countries already pay. Kennedy has said the administration negotiated agreements with sixty or seventy drug companies specifically to close that gap, telling reporters plainly that if a company offers a lower price to any other developed nation, “we have that price or lower.”

Kennedy has also shown he’s willing to name names when it comes to who’s actually protecting the pharmaceutical industry’s interests in Washington. During a House health subcommittee hearing, he confronted New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone directly, pointing out that Pallone, once a leading voice for vaccine injury victims, had since accepted more than two million dollars in pharmaceutical industry contributions, more than any other member on the committee. The hearing came to a halt as Democrats scrambled to respond.

Here’s the sharp point worth sitting with. That’s not the kind of confrontation that happens when someone is simply performing populism for a soundbite. That’s Kennedy using his actual position inside the federal government to call out a member of Congress, by name and by dollar amount, for the exact kind of corporate influence he says Democrats have stopped fighting.

The Irony Runs Even Deeper Than It Looks

What makes Kennedy’s current position genuinely striking is how far it’s traveled from where he started. During his own presidential campaign, Kennedy was the one attacking Trump over pharmaceutical ties, pointing to Trump’s stock holdings in Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson and calling the arrangement a form of “legalized bribery” that had become so normalized nobody even questioned it anymore.

That history matters, because it means Kennedy isn’t approaching this fight as a lifelong Trump loyalist reciting talking points. He’s someone who once viewed Trump’s own ties to the pharmaceutical industry with real suspicion, and who now says that same administration is the one actually willing to let him challenge that industry directly. Whatever changed, it wasn’t Kennedy suddenly discovering a fondness for corporate power. It was Kennedy concluding that Democrats, the party that once claimed this fight as their own turf, had stopped showing up for it.

Isn’t that exactly the kind of contradiction Democrats should have to answer for, when their own former presidential candidate says their opponents are now doing more to challenge Big Pharma than they are?

Democrats’ Own Response Hasn’t Exactly Rebutted the Point

Democratic pushback on Kennedy’s specific policy work has focused mostly on questioning the results rather than reclaiming the fight itself. Senator Ron Wyden dismissed TrumpRx, the administration’s direct-to-consumer drug pricing platform, as a “glorified coupon book,” while Senator Elizabeth Warren pressed Kennedy during a hearing over how the administration was calculating its price reduction claims.

That’s a fair fight over the details of a specific program. But it’s notable that neither critique actually disputes Kennedy’s underlying claim, that Democrats have largely ceded the broader anti-corporate populist argument rather than compete for it directly. Quibbling over the math on one drug pricing platform isn’t the same thing as offering voters a competing vision for taking on pharmaceutical companies more aggressively than the current administration.

A Fight Kennedy Says Shouldn’t Belong to Either Party

Kennedy’s underlying argument isn’t really that Republicans have become the party of the working class overnight. It’s that this fight, rebuilding the middle class and confronting corporate power, was never supposed to be a partisan issue in the first place, and that Democrats’ retreat from it left an opening any administration willing to actually engage on the substance could walk into.

Whether or not Trump’s specific drug pricing policies deliver everything they promise, Kennedy’s core observation is hard to dismiss outright. He’s standing inside a Republican administration, using his actual authority to confront a member of Congress over pharmaceutical money, doing precisely the kind of populist economic fighting his old party spent decades claiming as its own identity. That’s not a talking point. That’s Kennedy pointing at an empty space where a fight used to be, and taking it for himself.