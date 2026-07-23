Robert F Kennedy

Robert F Kennedy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spencer's avatar
Spencer
4h

What a load of crap. Round up. Weakening the EPA. Allowing corporations to pollute our waters. Backing data centers that are destroying neighborhoods. No money for infrastructure because its all spent on vanity projects. Huge tax breaks for the wealthy. Cuts to programs that benefit everyday Americans. But sure, it was Democrats who abandoned the middle-class🙄

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Right Flank · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture