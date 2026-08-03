Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Told a Hostile Reporter Exactly What COVID Actually Cost Us

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sitting across from an interviewer who had already decided to push the conversation toward how to best respond to a potential crisis, rather than let Kennedy finish the larger point he felt mattered more. “We need to protect our constitutional rights,” Kennedy said. “That is the primary obligation of our country.”

Watch the video below around the 17 minute mark, where Kennedy goes after Anthony Fauci directly over what his private journals revealed compared to what the public was actually told.

The interviewer pushed back almost immediately, trying to redirect Kennedy toward a “potential public health crisis that is coming” rather than let him finish the thought.

Kennedy didn’t take the bait. He laid out exactly what he meant. “During COVID, we completely dismantled our constitutional rights,” he said. “We began censoring people in violation of...”

He didn’t get to finish that sentence. The interviewer cut in again, insisting Kennedy was only describing what not to do rather than offering solutions. Kennedy held his ground. Protecting the Constitution, in his view, isn’t a vague talking point standing in the way of a real answer. It is the answer.

Things Quickly Got Personal

The interviewer shifted from questioning policy to questioning Kennedy directly, accusing him of having been “part of the problem” during the pandemic response. Kennedy rejected that flatly. “No, I wasn’t part of the problem,” he said.

The interviewer pressed further, framing the exchange almost as an indictment of the press itself, then turned it back on Kennedy. “There was absolute press malpractice,” came the accusation, followed by a pointed line aimed at Kennedy’s own record: “Mr. Secretary, your job is a fierce skepticism toward authority. And you weren’t doing that. You were beating up people who were dissenting.”

Kennedy didn’t let the mischaracterization stand. “No,” he said, before asking the interviewer directly whether the conversation was going to be an attack or an actual discussion about public health. “Are you going to sit here and attack me or do you want to have conversations about public health?”

Why Kennedy Kept Returning to the Same Point

It isn’t the conflict itself that makes this exchange worth revisiting. It’s what Kennedy refused to abandon underneath the interruptions. Doctors who raised early concerns about the official pandemic response were, in Kennedy’s words, “marginalized and vilified” rather than heard out. That’s not a new argument from Kennedy. It’s the same core critique he’s built his HHS tenure around: that suppressing dissent during a public health emergency doesn’t produce better outcomes, it just produces less information for the public to act on.

The interviewer’s insistence on separating “constitutional rights” from actual pandemic preparedness misses Kennedy’s entire point. Censorship of dissenting doctors wasn’t a side issue during COVID. It was, in Kennedy’s telling, one of the actual mistakes that made the response worse, because people who had legitimate concerns about the official guidance were shut out of the conversation instead of being engaged with directly.