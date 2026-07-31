Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s HHS Spent Eight Months Digging Fauci’s Diaries Out of 11 Government Servers

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Health and Human Services Department didn’t stumble onto Anthony Fauci’s wartime diaries by accident. His team spent eight months hunting them down across eleven separate government servers, where Kennedy says they had been “sequestered and secreted.”

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“It took us about eight months to dig these out of 11 separate servers,” Kennedy said on Fox News, describing the search that finally located the entries and led HHS to hand them over to Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson for their COVID origins investigation. That’s not a leak. That’s not a stolen personal notebook. That’s a federal agency retrieving records that were sitting on its own infrastructure the entire time.

Kennedy has been blunt about why that distinction actually matters.

When New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg repeatedly described the entries as Fauci’s “private diaries,” Kennedy corrected the record directly. “These were not personal journals,” he wrote. “They were government records created on a government computer by a federal employee during one of the most consequential public health emergencies in history. Under federal law, these documents belong to the American people.” He didn’t stop there either, adding pointedly that “precision matters” and that Stolberg’s mischaracterization had “predictably fueled outrage” built on a false premise.

Even a retired federal FOIA officer weighed in to confirm Kennedy had the law exactly right. If Fauci had used a personal device, the notes might have been personal records. He didn’t. He wrote them on government machines, during government work hours, discussing government decisions. That makes them government property, full stop, regardless of how personal or reflective the content reads.

That framing matters because of what the entries actually contain.

Kennedy described the core finding in strikingly simple terms. “I think the starkest impression that you get from reading these diaries is this massive dichotomy between what he was saying privately and what he was simultaneously saying publicly,” he said. One entry recounts a February 1, 2020 call where nine of eleven scientists on the line believed the virus’s furin cleavage site may have been deliberately inserted, based on prior work already done at the Wuhan lab. Fauci spent the following years telling the American public the science pointed clearly toward a natural origin.

Another entry shows Fauci describing how his own media appearances directly convinced New York City’s mayor to close schools, and how a subsequent call with California Governor Gavin Newsom’s chief of staff led California to shut down schools, bars, and restaurants as well, all based on Fauci’s TV appearances rather than any new scientific findings. Fauci later told interviewers in 2022 that he had “nothing to do” with school closures.

That’s the value of records nobody was supposed to see. They don’t just record what happened. They record what one of the most powerful unelected officials in modern American history actually believed while he was telling the country something else.

None of this required violating anyone’s privacy or crossing any legal line. It required a health secretary willing to spend eight months making sure records that belonged to the American people actually reached them.

For the full breakdown of what Rand Paul did with these documents once he had them, watch the video above, titled “Fauci Lies.” It walks through exactly how this fight played out at Wednesday’s hearing, and why 111 pleas of the Fifth Amendment tell their own story about what Kennedy’s team found buried on those servers.