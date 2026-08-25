Those regulatory agencies claim to protect the environment while treating ordinary Americans as threats to their own land.

Government agencies have spent decades turning every forest, stream, and field into a permission slip.

Permits, impact statements, and endless rules now stand between families and the kind of direct contact with wildlife shown in that 2013 image from Mt. Kisco.

The result is not cleaner land but a population trained to view nature only through approved channels and guided tours.

This is not accidental. Centralized power expands by replacing spontaneous experience with managed compliance.

When a child holds an owl, the lesson is immediate and unfiltered. When every outing requires forms and fees, the lesson becomes obedience to distant offices that have never touched the animal themselves.

What happens to a country when its children lose the muscle memory of handling something wild without an adult in a fluorescent vest explaining liability?