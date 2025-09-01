Robert F Kennedy

Robert F Kennedy

The CDC is Revolting Against RFK Jr. Time to Change the Locks.

RFK Jr is making America healthy again. They can't stand it!
Sep 01, 2025
9
Share

🚨 BREAKING: THE CDC IS REVOLTING AGAINST RFK JR

CDC staff just staged a walkout at headquarters in Atlanta, cheered on by supporters.

They say it’s a protest against the “damage” being done by RFK Jr.

Is he making America healthy again or not?

Time to throw out the fascists that locked us down during Covid.

Maybe it's time to change the locks. It seems a bunch of employees at the CDC just signaled to RFK that they wish to be fired.

RFK should take this walkout "revolt" as a mass resignation and change the locks.

The CDC should be abolished, so the more "damage" done to it, the better.

