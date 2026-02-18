The NIH, the CIA, and USAID Funded Research at Wuhan Lab

RFK Jr. is unrelenting. He dropped a bombshell recently, revealing that the U.S. government, funded by your tax dollars, and funneled through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) run by Anthony Fauci, the CIA, and USAID, all funded research at the Lab in Wuhan that conducted illegal gain-of-function studies.

RFK Jr. says that while most people already know that the NIH was funding Wuhan through EcoHealth Alliance grants, the CIA and USAID chipped in another $64 million to fund Covid research in China’s Wuhan lab, creating a bioweapon that could kill millions of Americans.

This isn’t conjecturing by Kennedy. Freedom of information (FOIA) requests confirm his claims. White Coat Waste Project also reveals, through FOIA-obtained documents, that millions in U.S. grants flowed to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) through intermediaries like EcoHealth, with one analysis pointing to over $40 million from NIAID (under NIH) and USAID for bat coronavirus emergence research.

They Double-Billed Us for Illegal Wuhan Research