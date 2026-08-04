When children in foster homes have their Social Security survivor benefits taken away by the government to pay for their very own foster care, it’s one of the most egregious examples of fiscal abuse of a population.

Children who are already losing parents at an alarming rate now lose what little economic stability exists due to the actions of bureaucrats whose sole goal is to cut costs.

Secretary Kennedy’s public acknowledgement of the issue along with her public recognition of Melania Trump’s work to address this issue is extremely unusual for an administration that has made a habit of obscuring its abuse of power.

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Treating Children as Cash Cows

It is clear from the data that there was a deliberate decision being made here. When states take money from the federal fund intended to be a child’s future, they are not using up all available funds.

Instead, they are treating children as revenue streams to help cover the cost of foster home placements without having to ask taxpayers for additional money.

In addition, this set-up creates perverse incentives for agencies to maintain large caseloads and prevents anyone from scrutinizing them since the flow of money is usually invisible from the federal account into the state treasury.

When a child’s inheritance from a deceased parent is used as a way to recover costs, rather than as a way to provide last resort funding, what does that indicate about what is important?