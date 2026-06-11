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On May 4th the Department of Health and Human Services announced one of the most significant mental health policy shifts in modern American history.

HHS is launching a full action plan to curb psychiatric overprescribing across the entire country. Kennedy said it plainly at the MAHA Institute summit: “Today we take clear and decisive action to confront our nation’s mental health crisis by addressing the overuse of psychiatric medications, especially among children.”

Here is what the plan actually does.

SAMHSA is releasing an official report this month on national prescribing trends with a fact sheet for both doctors and patients. Throughout June and July SAMHSA is hosting educational webinars teaching doctors how to safely taper patients off psychiatric medications they no longer need. In July HHS is convening a technical expert panel to establish formal clinical guidance on medication discontinuation for the first time ever.

Kennedy has said repeatedly that friends who deployed with him came home with invisible wounds and were handed bags of prescription drugs by the VA to numb the pain, only to make things worse. The psychedelic therapy executive order Trump signed addressed the crisis from one angle. This action plan addresses it from another. Stop overprescribing in the first place.

The same pharmaceutical industry that pushed opioids on chronic pain patients is pushing antidepressants, antipsychotics, and stimulants on children at rates that have no scientific justification. Kennedy is building the federal infrastructure to stop it.

This newsletter covers every MAHA policy move as it happens, before the mainstream media decides whether it fits their narrative.

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