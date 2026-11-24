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Flanked by Kennedy, the president put a new U.S. vaccine calendar on paper — fewer shots, spaced out, instead of stacking a child in one visit

Donald Trump signed a new childhood schedule with RFK Jr. at his shoulder.

The old track the clip cites ran to 72 doses. The new one they announced brought that number to 11 and spread the visits out, instead of loading a child in a single sitting.

Trump called it a big one in his book. For MAHA families, it is the first time in a generation the calendar moved toward the parent instead of the manufacturer.

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Why the Number Mattered

A schedule is not a sacrament. It is a policy. Policies can bloat when the people who profit from volume write the chart.

Kennedy’s argument has always been timing, burden, and consent — not a cartoon of medicine. Stacking dozens of doses into early childhood and daring parents to ask a question was the old religion.

If the old number was unquestionable science, why did it take a Republican administration to treat it as a choice?

What Trump and the GOP Made Possible

MAHA did not get a building by asking nicely. It got a building because Trump put Kennedy in the room and Republicans were willing to take the heat.

That is the example. Agencies do not reform themselves. Parties that live off pharma language do not cut a schedule for free.

Support the coalition that actually moved the pen. Trump. Kennedy. The Republicans who let the fight onto the floor.

The Standard Going Forward

Spreading visits out is a parent’s demand dressed as policy. It says the child is not an assembly line.

Who should set the pace — the family in the exam room, or the company on the invoice?

This is why more people should back MAHA, Trump, and the Republicans who stood there while the schedule changed. The work is not a clip. It is a country that remembers children are not a delivery quota.

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